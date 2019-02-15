Petronas CEO enters list of 100 best global brand guardians

Petronas CEO Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin speaks during a news conference in Kuala Lumpur, August 30, 2018. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Petronas President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin has made it into Brand Finance’s list of 100 best global Brand Guardians for 2019.

He took the 95th spot in the leading independent brand valuation and strategy consultancy’s Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report with an index score of 41.6 out of 100, while Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos took the top spot with a score of 72.4.

Brand Finance explained in the report, which was released recently, that the ranking rates CEOs to capture how well they measure up as brand managers; scoring them according to their success in marketing investment, stakeholder equity, and business performance.

Wan Zulkiflee, who was appointed to helm Petronas on April 1, 2015, is the only Malaysian to have made the list of some of the world’s best CEOs this year.

The report also saw Petronas moving up the ladder to 127th spot from 132 last year in the report’s list of the top 500 most valuable brands in the world.

AOGM.net, a news portal covering news on the oil and gas industry, in an article yesterday described Wan Zulkiflee’s entry into the list as a significant achievement for the country and Petronas.

“Coming into his fourth year with Petronas this April, the hardworking and humble Group CEO achieved this during a period when the oil & gas industry was faced with enormous challenges.

“Wan Zulkiflee has been instrumental in steering the national oil company (NOC) to becoming more resilient, whilst achieving improved performance. This is attributed to his astute and visionary leadership and prudent management practices,” the report said.