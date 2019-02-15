DPM: Identify more popular consumer items as controlled goods

(From left) Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Chong Chieng Jen attend a meeting in Putrajaya February 15, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 15 — The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) has been directed to identify more popular consumer items for listing as controlled goods.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail who chaired the National Cost of Living Action Council here today said this followed the positive impact when a large portion of the popular consumer items were listed as controlled goods during the implementation of the Festive Season Price Control Scheme (SKHMP).

She said the council also found the implementation of SKHMP gave positive impact to consumers and in fact there were fewer complaints on wholesalers and traders raising prices.

“Towards this, KPDNHEP was also urged to consider extending the period of SKHMP implementation during major festivals in the country,” she said in a statement distributed after the council meeting. The statement was read was Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Dr Wan Azizah said the meeting also directed the Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry to ensure adequate supply of food to carry out the decision.

Dr Wan Azizah said to reduce the cost of living burden on students in the campus, KPDNHEP was told to extend the Food Bank Malaysia programme under the supervision of the ministry to all institutions of higher learning nationwide.

For the purpose, the Food Bank Malaysia Foundation was directed to mobilise the project at every campus throughout the country, she said.

The meeting also accepted a proposal of the Transport Ministry on giving 20 per cent discount on KTM Komuter fare in towns and rural areas and the ministry was told to provide a Cabinet paper on the matter and to table it for approval by Cabinet ministers, she said.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin in a media conference after the meeting said the ministry would be identifying several more popular items, heavily used by the people especially food to be listed as controlled goods.

This is because a large portion of the cost of living came from food items, she said.

“We will try to add several more food items in the controlled goods list, but it takes a bit of time as it involved the supply chain such as the producers and manufacturers,” he said.

On the call to extend the period of SKHMP implementation, Saifuddin said the ministry has no problem in conducting scheme for a longer period of time.

According to him, SKHMP is presently carried out for 15 days for Hari Raya Puasa, 10 days for Chinese New Year and one week for Deepavali.

For the Food Bank Malaysia programme implementation at institutions of higher learning, Saifuddin said the call would be carried out soon as it does not involve policy change or the need to formulate any laws. — Bernama