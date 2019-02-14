Probe into Semenyih chemical leak find drums deliberately punctured, overturned, says Hee

Selangor Environment, Green Technology and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Hee Loy Sian (centre) visits the chemical spill area in the Sg Lalang Industrial Estate February 12, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, Feb 14 — Initial investigations into an incident which saw 10 drums containing various expired chemicals to be exposed in a leak at Kampung Sungai Lalang, Semenyih, near here on Monday found that all the drums were deliberately punctured and overturned to drain the liquid into a nearby water outlet.

Selangor Environment, Green Technology, Science, Technology and Innovation and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Hee Loy Sian in a statement here today said the act had caused a strong stench around the dumping site.

“The 10 drums were among 172 drums found at the scene. Early action taken by the Kajang Municipal Council (MPKj) was to create a pond and prevent the liquid from flowing to a nearby river located approximately 500m from the scene,” he said, adding that 92 types of chemicals were found in the water samples taken from the pond.

Hee said the Federal Government through the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) had appointed Quality Management Sdn Bhd to carry out cleaning activities beginning today, at an agreed price of RM486,000.

According to Hee, the police were also conducting a detailed investigation into the incident with the help of the Department of Environment to detect any elements of sabotage and find identify the perpetrators.

He said a review by the District and Land Office of Hulu Langat also found that area where the drums were disposed was part of Government reserve land.

“Quick action by the Selangor State Disaster Management Committee managed to prevent chemicals from entering Sungai Semenyih and affect the Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant which could have disrupted water supply for more than one million residents around Hulu Langat and Putrajaya,” he added. — Bernama