Semenyih by-election: Muhyiddin denies campaigning for Pakatan during visit to PGA camp

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin greets personnel at the General Operations Forces (PGA) camp in Semenyih February 12, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SEMENYIH, Feb 12 — The Home Minister has denied campaigning for Pakatan Harapan during his visit to the General Operations Forces (PGA) camp here this afternoon, just days before the campaign period for the Semenyih by-election kicks off.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) president, denied references made in his speech were sweeteners for the upcoming polls, saying he would have done the same even during the election.

“This agency is under my ministry and I have to explain to them so they know what the focus areas are so they can improve their performance.

“I don’t think that goes against any ethics; I am carrying out my duties, meeting the officers and discussing issues, this has nothing to do with elections.

“Even during the election, I will explain what policies are being undertaken by the government, because I am a minister,” he said.

During his speech, Muhyiddin had defended the Pakatan government from accusations of it being anti-Malay or anti-Islam.

He had also pointed out how he and 15 other ministers in the PH government were “true Malays”.

He also announced more than 170 physical and non-physical upcoming projects for the police force during his speech, and later said it was all in a day’s work as a minister.

The announcement included training programmes, upgrades for the Kajang Prison and several police quarters, and RM300,000 allocation for the PGA camp hosting him today.

Defending his speech further, Muhyiddin said he received information from the grassroots that a huge number of Malaysians were unsure of the government policies being put in place.

He claimed many were still misguided on the Pakatan Harapan government’s policies, blaming mainstream and social media for blurring the lines for some.

“Even among government officers, they don’t even know what direction (to head in).

“So I am giving them directions and it is normal, unless you don’t like it because you are from the other side,” he added.

The Semenyih by-election is slated to take place on March 2.

Nomination day is this Saturday, which also marks the start of the official campaign period.