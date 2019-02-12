Datuk, two wives charged with money laundering amounting to RM3.5m

Former Koperasi Hartanah Malaysia Berhad (Kohama) executive chairman and his two wives were charged at the Sessions Court here today with 25 counts of money laundering amounting to RM3.5 million. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, Feb 12 — Former Koperasi Hartanah Malaysia Berhad (Kohama) executive chairman and his two wives were charged at the Sessions Court here today with 25 counts of money laundering amounting to RM3.5 million.

Datuk Jali Sekak, 53, faces 12 counts while his two wives, Norhaizan Yahya, 47, faces 11 counts and Nur Nadia Yusof, 31, faces two counts, respectively.

All of them pleaded not guilty to all the charges that were read separately before Judge Hilmiah Yusof.

Jali who was Kohama executive chairman during the incident was charged with using a total of RM1,843,040.47, believed to be proceeds from illegal activities, from Kohama’s bank account to make payments to several individuals.

Norhaizan, who was Kohama treasurer and involved in the management affairs at the time of the incident, was alleged to have used RM1,233,099.20, believed to be proceeds from illegal activities, from Kohama’s bank account to make payments to several individuals and companies.

Meanwhile, Nur Nadia, who was Pro Speed Resources company director was charged with using RM480,000 belonging to the company, believed to be proceeds from illegal activities.

All the offences were allegedly committed at the Hong Leong Bank branches in Putra Heights’ Giant Hypermarket and USJ 22, respectively, and at the CIMB Bank branch at USJ 9, Subang Jaya, here, between October 10, 2014 and June 15, 2015.

They were charged under Section 4 (1) (b) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds from Illegal Activities 2001 which provides an imprisonment of up to 15 years and shall also be liable to a fine of not less than five times the sum of value of the proceeds from illegal activities, or RM5 million, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

The accused were allowed a RM5,000 bail in one surety each and ordered to surrender their passports as well as to report to the nearest police station once a month.

The court fixed March 13 for mention, with deputy public prosecutor Atiqah Liyana Shahrir prosecuted while all three accused were represented by counsel Wan Shahrizal Wan Ladin. — Bernama