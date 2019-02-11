Najib’s daughter doubtful of fair trial for father, says Pakatan needs conviction to survive

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court February 11,2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s daughter, Nooryana Najwa Najib today voiced doubts as to whether her father will get a fair trial.

She claimed that the Pakatan Harapan government is dependent on convicting Najib as a means to stay in power, even as the former prime minister’s popularity on social media continues to rise.

“The government politicians have publicly confessed that the survival of their party relies on my father’s conviction. So they, the government and the prosecution, will do whatever it takes to ensure that things will turn out in their favour.

“I fear that the government’s goal in this prosecution is not to uphold justice, but to eliminate my father’s strong voice as an opposition,” said Nooryana, adding that Najib has gained much public support and has proven to be an effective voice against the government.

She said the ruling government has not been able to break Najib in the past nine months since they took over power, but would possibly find the chance in using every instrument of power in prosecuting the former prime minister.

“... from state-owned media to crony-funded documentaries aimed at tarnishing his reputation and influencing the court of public opinion to sway the judiciary to pronounce him guilty.

“They threw at him 42 charges. And only one has to stick on a technicality and the government would have silenced the strongest critic against it,” she said.

Last month, veteran journalist Datuk A. Kadir Jasin said that Pakatan Harapan’s performance had fallen short of the expectation of its supporters, and this includes sending Najib away to jail “months ago”.

In a blog post, Kadir said the supporters of the ruling party were upset as Najib is still behaving like the prime minister and that his supporters are regaining their confidence and cheering him on, particularly with his latest ‘Malu apa bossku’ campaign.

Najib is currently facing 42 criminal charges for abuse of power, corruption and money laundering.