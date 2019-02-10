Gua Musang cops hand out 2,000 cups of coffee to keep motorists awake

Gua Musang District deputy police chief DSP Abdullah Daud said the coffee break programme was held every festive season. — AFP Relaxnews pic

GUA MUSANG, Feb 10 — Police distributed 2,000 cups of coffee to road users on the last day of Chinese New Year Op Selamat at a petrol station in Jalan Persiaran Raya here last night.

The programme “Jom Minum Kopi: Rehat Sebentar Segarkan Badan dan Hilang Mengantuk” was to cheer up motorists especially those who are driving long distance from Kota Baru to Kuala Lumpur.

Gua Musang District deputy police chief DSP Abdullah Daud said the coffee break was the initiative of the district police headquarters to care for the safety of motorists by encouraging them to take a break before continuing their journey.

He said the programme was held during festive seasons every year and this season there was only one fatal accident recorded during in 11-day road safety operation. — Bernama