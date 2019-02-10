Good Samaritan’s body found in Sungai Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU, Feb 10 — After extensive attempts, the body of the Good Samaritan who went missing while trying to save four passengers in a four-wheel-drive vehicle which had plunged into a river in Pulau Warisan last Friday, was found at 7.24am today.

The body of Abdul Bari Asyraf Mohd, 31, was found floating in the front Kuala Tanjung, Sungai Terengganu, about 2.5km from where he went missing, by members of the public.

Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department deputy director Sharikan Bustaman said the victim’s body was brought ashore by fire and rescue personnel.

“The victim’s family have identified the body and it was taken to the forensics unit of Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ).

“With this discovery, the SAR operation and the operations control centre were officially halted at 8.30am,” he said when met by Bernama.

In the 9.30pm incident, Abdul Bari Asyraf, who was then fishing with friends, jumped into the river estuary after seeing the four-wheel drive vehicle plunge into the river.

Besides him, four others also jumped to rescue the family-of-four in the vehicle.

All four passengers were found safe and sent to HSNZ for medical examination.

The public was also involved in the SAR operation and it even attracted the attention of state leaders who organise “solat hajat” prayers last night in the hope Abdul Bari Asyraf would be found safe. — Bernama