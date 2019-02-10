Fire chief: Only one hotspot left on Gunung Baling

Fire and Rescue Department personnel fight to bring the forest fire on Gunung Baling under control February 7, 2019. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Feb 10 — Only one ‘live’ hotspot remains in Gunung Baling following the outbreak on Wednesday, says Fire and Rescue Department chief Mohd Jamil Mat Daud.

He said the fire detected in the central area of the mountain had previously been extinguished, but was re-ignited due to hot weather and strong winds.

“We will try to douse the fire this morning while the wind is not too strong. All the other hotspots have been fully doused,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Mohd Jamil said the operation today would begin later as they were using a land route to get to the location which was also quite dangerous.

“More than 80 firemen, as well as other enforcement personnel and mountain guides, are helping to douse the fire located in challenging terrain, and up to now, 90 per cent of the fire has been put out,” he said, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be determined. — Bernama