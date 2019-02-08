Zahid: Umno-PAS cooperation not a political gimmick

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says the cooperation between Umno and PAS is a sincere collaboration for the sake of Islam, the Malays and the country. — Picture by Farhan Najib

BAGAN DATUK, Feb 8 ― The cooperation between Umno and PAS is not a political gimmick, but a sincere collaboration for the sake of Islam, the Malays and the country, said Bagan Datuk Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said both parties should be sincere to cooperate and had no hidden agenda in doing so.

The former deputy prime minister said he believed PAS was sincere in wanting to cooperate with Umno for the sake of Islam.

He said PAS and Umno should forget their past rivalry and be far-sighted.

“Before the 14th general election (GE14), there had been talks for the PAS-Umno cooperation, but PAS decided to stand alone.

“Barisan Nasional (BN) lost in GE14 because of the three-cornered fight...a price we have to pay dearly,” he said at a leadership discourse on Umno-PAS cooperation which was also attended by Bagan PAS leader Datuk Misbahul Munir Masduki here last night.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Bagan Datuk Umno division leader, said the positive side of BN’s defeat was that it made Umno, together with PAS, to become Opposition parties and for the two parties to know who were their true friends.

He said so far, no decision had been reached on the “tahaluf siyasi” (political cooperation) between Umno and PAS and that the matter was also not discussed during his meeting with PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang in Pasir Salak recently. ― Bernama