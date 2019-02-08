Report: Najib recharged with three counts of money laundering

Datuk Seri Najib Razak leaves the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya February 7, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 ― After dropping three money laundering charges in the High Court yesterday the prosecution today recharged former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak in the Sessions Court.

He is charged with receiving RM47 million illegally in his AmBank account.

Yesterday the High Court allowed Attorney-General (AG) Tommy Thomas to withdraw the three money laundering charges against Najib that was framed on January 28 and move it back to the Session Court.

Thomas made the application for the discharge on grounds that the prosecution did not wish to proceed on the three charges against Najib before the High Court and would seek to charge him again before the Sessions Court.

“This will save time. I am taking taking these steps to prevent any challenge that may be taken at any stage that is bound to delay or nullify the trial and result in unnecessary public expense,” Thomas said yesterday.

Najib’s lawyer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah said to date his client has paid RM6 million in bail and requested they make a verbal guarantee for these charges.

The prosecution led by the AG Chambers head of prosecution Manoj Kurup agreed and reminded the court of their intentions to take the cases to the High Court eventually.

Sessions judge Azman Ahmad agreed with the terms and set March 8 for mention.