Husam claims unaware summoned by MACC over PAS probe

MACC officers visited Husam’s residence in Kelantan earlier this week. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Parti Amanah Negara vice-president Datuk Husam Musa said he was unaware that he was summoned by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over an investigation into PAS today.

Husam, who was called for his previous role as the Islamist party vice-president, said he was not informed of the matter despite MACC officers visiting his residence in Kelantan earlier this week.

“MACC did not tell me, I wasn’t informed. Why didn’t they phone me?” he was quoted as saying in several media reports.

Regardless, I will give cooperation. I must attend when called,” he added.

The investigation into the RM90 million allegedly received by PAS from Umno comes after PAS announced it had settled its defamation suit against Clare Rewcastle-Brown who claimed the party had received money from Umno.

PAS central committee member Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz and former PAS deputy president Datuk Nasharudin Mat Isa were also questioned today.

*A previous version of this story contained errors which have since been corrected.