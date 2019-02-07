PAS MP says no pressure, ‘welcomes MACC’ to probe RM90m claim

Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz attends Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 31, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — PAS has no problems with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigating a claim that it took RM90 million from Umno.

In a tweet last night, PAS central committee member Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz tweeted “Pas tertekan? Tidak. Selamat datang SPRM. Semua tahu, semakin Pas berkuasa, semakin berkuasalah SPRM.”

(Translation: PAS pressured? No. Welcome MACC. Everyone knows, the more powerful PAS is, the more powerful MACC becomes.)

PAS tertekan?

Tidak.

Selamat datang SPRM. Semua tahu, semakin PAS berkuasa, semakin berkuasalah SPRM. — nik mohamad abduh (@nikabduh) February 6, 2019

Nik Abduh was allegedly implicated in an audio recording that resurfaced two days after PAS leader Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, dropped a defamation suit against Sarawak Report editor Clare Rewcastle-Brown that he filed on April 21 last year.

It was over an article on August 6, 2016 that alleged he received RM90 million as inducement for PAS to support Umno and Barisan Nasional. The details of the settlement were not made public.

Rewcastle-Brown had submitted the audio recording as evidence in her case and it was not contested by Abdul Hadi.

Meanwhile MACC have said the probe into the case will be done in accordance with the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

MACC will call up several people for questioning as part of its investigation and urged all quarters to exercise patience and not make any kind of speculation pertaining the case.