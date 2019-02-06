Public, private hospitals collaboration helps tackle shortage of specialists, facilities

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad was confident that the collaboration would also help public hospitals. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — Efforts to raise the level of cooperation between public and private hospitals to improve the country’s healthcare system have been carried out since the formation of the Health Advisory Council last month, according to Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said he was confident that the collaboration would also help public hospitals, in particular, to tackle various issues like shortage of specialists and facilities as well as heavy workload and rising cost of treatment.

“Several private hospitals have expressed their wish to cooperate, and we welcome them,” he told reporters after visiting the Ampang Hospital today.

He spent about two hours visiting cancer patients in the haematology ward of the hospital in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration.

The Health Advisory Council’s role is to generate ideas towards empowering the nation’s healthcare system as well as assisting the government in formulating a new direction that will steer the Health Ministry to provide world-class services.

Dr Dzulkefly also urged the public to undergo early screening and detection tests for cancer as the disease had become the second highest cause of death among the people in Malaysia.

According to him, an estimated 60 percent of cancer cases in the country were detected late, at either stage 3 or stage 4. — Bernama