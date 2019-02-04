In Kelantan, DAP claims being sidelined by Pakatan

Kelantan DAP chief Chua Chin Hui said the party feels 'sidelined'. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — Kelantan DAP has accused Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition central leadership of sidelining the party's state chapter. .

Malaysiakini reported that its chairperson Chua Chin Hui had complained that the component PH parties in the PAS-controlled state were given roles and duties but DAP had not.

“Kelantan DAP feels sidelined and regrets that it has not been given any posts. Other component parties have been given positions such as senatorships and chairpersons of statutory bodies,” he reportedly said.

The state's DAP committee reportedly had a meeting yesterday and the issue was raised.

He was quoted as saying that Amanah, Bersatu and PKR chapters there had their "respective positions" with Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali joining their ranks with his appointment as chairman of the state action council.

“We (Kelantan DAP) have members of all races at the state level.

“We are disappointed. PH has been running the federal government for nine months but the situation has not changed,” he reportedly added.

He also pointed that when Barisan Nasional (BN) held Putrajaya, Chinese-based ruling parties like MCA and Gerakan were given positions at the state level even though Kelantan was still held by PAS.