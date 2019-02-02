Trader arrested for allegedly insulting Agong

A trader was arrested by the police here today for allegedly insulting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Sultan Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah Shah on Facebook. — AFP pic

KUANTAN, Feb 2 — A trader was arrested by the police here today for allegedly insulting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Sultan Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah Shah on Facebook.

Pahang police chief Datuk Zakaria Ahmad said the 45-year-old suspect was then taken to the Temerloh District Police Headquarters (IPD) in Temerloh, where the report against him was lodged.

He said the case was investigated under the Sedition Act 1948.

Yesterday, it was viralled on the social media of a posting by Facebook account user “Michael Cheah” on an image and remarks which allegedly insulted Sultan Abdullah. However, the posting had been deleted.

Meanwhile, in Jerantut, the Jerantut Umno division, together with seven non-governmental organisations in the district, lodged a police report against Facebook account holder ‘Desmond Yongkor’ over a posting which also allegedly insulted Sultan Abdullah. — Bernama