BSH cash aid programme recipients told to update details for next 2019 payment

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Recipients of the Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) cash aid programme will need to update their personal details to receive the remaining payment for 2019, the Finance Ministry announced today.

The first tranche of aid worth RM1.2 billion was distributed on January 28 with the next scheduled for May and August.

“For the remaining payment, eligible applicants must register and update their household details,” the ministry said in a statement.

The BSH programme is a continuation of the now-defunct BR1M, which gives cash assistance to lower income households to cope with living costs.

Households earning below RM4,000 monthly are eligible for the RM300 cash aid.

Application for the 2019 BSH payment can be made through its website now until March 15.