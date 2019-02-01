Political appointees to govt agencies based on merit, says DPM

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail distributes mandarin oranges to members of the public at the Taman Muda market in Ampang February 1, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

AMPANG, Feb 1 — Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail conceded today that some of the recent appointments in government agencies were people who were members of Pakatan Harapan (PH) parties or their political associates.

However, the deputy prime minister rejected criticisms of cronyism levelled at the ruling coalition, saying those appointed were chosen based on their qualification.

“Most of these people do not hold high ranks in the party and we are indeed reducing the number of political appointees,” the former PKR president told reporters after distributing mandarin oranges for the coming Chinese New Year festival to the public at the Taman Muda market here.

PH had again come under attack by political foes over the recent appointments of Parti Amanah Negara member Nik Omar Nik Abdul Aziz and DAP member Sheikh Omar Ali to the trustee board of Islamic missionary body Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia, and former DAP member Hew Kuan Yew to the Malaysia-China Business Council as its new CEO starting today.

The coalition was previously criticised for appointing Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) member Wan Saiful Wan Jan as chairman of the National Higher Education Fund Corporation, another PPBM member Akhramsyah Sanusi as Mara Corporation chairman, and Amanah member Wan Rahim Wan Abdullah as National Kenaf and Tobacco Board chairman.

