Indonesian jailed five months for running over cop in Hulu Langat

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — An Indonesian salesman was sentenced to five months’ jail by the Ampang Magistrate’s Court here today for voluntarily causing hurt on a traffic policeman last week.

Magistrate Mohamad Firdaus Sadina Ali handed down the sentence on Nasir Saalun, 28, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was ordered to serve the jail sentence from the date of arrest, which was last January 22.

Nasir was charged with causing hurt on traffic policeman Muhd Farez Hilmi at Persiaran Pandan Jaya (1), Pandan Indah, Hulu Langat here at 10.30am last January 22.

According to the facts of the case, Muhd Farez had ordered Nasir, who was on a motorcycle, to stop at a roadblock, but the Indonesian man sped off and ran over the policeman in an attempt to evade inspection. — Bernama