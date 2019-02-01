20 NGOs, govt depts lodge reports against Facebook user who insulted Agong

A Facebook user using the account name Desmond Yongkor, had uploaded an image with comments that insulted Sultan Abdullah. — AFP pic

KUANTAN, Feb 1 ― Twenty organisations, comprising non-governmental organisations (NGOs), government departments and political bodies in the district here have lodged police reports against a social website user for allegedly making insulting comments on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah ibni Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah.

Kuantan district kadi Abdul Zaki Md Zain said the police reports were lodged against a Facebook user using the account name Desmond Yongkor, who had uploaded an image with comments that insulted Sultan Abdullah.

He said among quarters that lodged the police reports today were Pahang Islamic Religious Department (JAIP), the Pahang Royalty Welfare Body, Gerakan Anak Melayu Pahang, Malaysia Relief Agency Pahang, Kuantan Kochow Association, Pahang Village Heads Association and Gabungan Umno Kuantan.

He told this to reporters when met after lodging the report at the Kuantan district police headquarters here today.

Meanwhile, Kuantan district police chief ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali gave the assurance that the police would investigate to determine the real identity of the Facebook account holder concerned.

“We will work with several other quarters, including the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and will also refer to Bukit Aman,” he said. ― Bernama