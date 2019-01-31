Sultan Abdullah sworn in as new king

Sultan Abdullah succeeds Sultan Muhammad V, the Sultan of Kelantan, who abdicated on January 6 as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong. — Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, was sworn in today as the new Yang di-Pertuan Agong in a ceremony steeped in tradition at Istana Negara here.

At the same ceremony, the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, took the oath of office as the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Their Majesties were elected to the office, respectively, by the Malay Rulers at the 251st (Special) Meeting of the Conference of Rulers at Istana Negara on Jan 24 to reign for a five-year term from today.

Malaysia is one of 43 nations which practise the system of a constitutional monarchy, but the rotational system of electing a king from among nine Malay rulers is the only one of its kind in the world.

Sultan Abdullah, 59, and Sultan Nazrin, 62, took their oath and signed the instruments of office before the other Malay Rulers, from Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Perlis, Terengganu, Kedah, Johor, the Tengku Makhota of Kelantan, the Regent of Pahang and the Yang Dipertuas Negeri of Melaka, Penang, Sabah and Sarawak as well as dignitaries from the executive, legislative and judiciary.

The ceremony at the Balairung Seri (Throne Room) was held during the 252nd (Special) Meeting of the Conference of Rulers chaired by the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

The Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, and the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail, also signed the instruments of office, as the witnesses.

Sultan Abdullah also signed the proclamation of assuming the office of the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Sultan Nazrin, the office of the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong. — Bernama