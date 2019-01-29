Private sector Muslim dress code to be presented to labour council first, says ministry

The ministry, in a statement today said, as a member of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), it would take into account views from NLAC on matters involving human resource policies. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 29 — The dress code guidelines for Muslim workers in private sector will be presented at the meeting of the National Labour Advisory Council (NLAC) first, said the Human Resources Ministry.

The ministry, in a statement today said, as a member of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), it would take into account views from NLAC on matters involving human resource policies.

It said the guidelines would only apply to Muslim workers in the private sector and the formulating of the guidelines was important to address possible instances of workplace discrimination.

“The final draft is currently being finalised towards its implementation. However, if an employer compels employees to wear clothing contrary to their religious beliefs, complaints about this matter may be forwarded to the Labour Department,” the ministry said. — Bernama