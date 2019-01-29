No plans to reduce civil servants in Melaka, says CM

Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari gives his maiden press conference at Seri Negeri Ayer Keroh in Melaka May 11, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, Jan 29 — The Melaka state government does not intend to reduce but will instead maintain the existing number of civil servants, said Chief Minister Adly Zahari.

He said the current number of civil servants stands at 5,300, not including staff employed by the local authorities (PBTs), and the number was seen as sufficient in providing the best service to people in the state.

“The government’s administrative process will proceed as normal and any new recruitment (position) will depend on existing vacancy, while termination of service will be determined by the outcome of the key performance indicators.

“This evaluation will be made on an annual basis which is a normal practice within the civil service structure,” he told reporters after officiating the 2019 Melaka Public Service Appreciation Ceremony at Seri Negeri, Ayer Keroh, here today.

Also present were State Secretary Datuk Seri Roslan Ibrahim and state executive councillors. — Bernama