New Pahang Crown Prince aims to excel like his father

Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah and Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah are seen during the proclamation ceremony in Pekan January 29, 2019. — Bernama pic

PEKAN, Jan 29 — The new Tengku Mahkota of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah, is determined to follow in his father’s footsteps by diligently carrying out his responsibilities to the people and the state.

He said his father, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and grandfather Sultan Ahmad Shah had set a high benchmark for themselves when they were the Tengku Mahkota, and he was just as determined to do his best.

“I admit that it (the benchmark set by my father) is high, but I will try my best. I am young and still learning and will never stop learning to improve myself.

“I will continue the legacy of all the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang before me as mentioned by the Sultan (Sultan Abdullah). It is also a responsibility given by Allah for me to take care of the people of Pahang,” he told reporters.

Tengku Hassanal was proclaimed as the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang earlier today at the Balairung Seri (Throne Room) of Istana Abu Bakar here.

The eldest son of Sultan Abdullah and the Tengku Ampuan of Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, was also proclaimed as the Regent of Pahang because Sultan Abdullah will reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong for a term of five years beginning Thursday.

The proclamations of Tengku Hassanal as the Tengku Mahkota and Regent of Pahang were held simultaneously with the proclamation of Tunku Azizah as the fifth Tengku Ampuan of Pahang.

Tengku Hassanal said he would return to the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom on February 1 and complete his military training later this year. — Bernama