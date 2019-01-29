Dr M: Cabinet discussed Rais’ toll abolition strategy for Semenyih by-election

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at a press conference after the PPBM Supreme Council meeting in Kuala Lumpur January 29, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Jan 29 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said the Cabinet has discussed a proposal by a Pakatan Harapan (PH) leader to abolish the toll in Semenyih to boost the coalition’s chances of winning the by-election for the Selangor state seat.

Dr Mahathir said the proposal from Negri Sembilan Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman Tan Sri Rais Yatim had given rise to “few other questions”, which the government must tackle.

“Yes, that matter was discussed in Cabinet. The question on abolishing tolls created a few other questions, and we have to give consideration to the problems which will arise, with regards to the tolls in Malaysia,” Dr Mahathir told a press conference after chairing a PPBM supreme council meeting tonight.

Rais had said on Twitter on Sunday: “Close one toll. Reduce oil prices for Malaysian motorists (vehicle drivers).

“Make good of the pre-May 2018 Felda promise. Make stocks of rice buffers, flour, cooking oil, baby milk. Semenyih will be won.”

The Semenyih state seat by-election will be held on March 2 with nominations slated for February 16.

The seat fell vacant following the death of its assemblyman Bakhtiar Mohd Nor from PPBM on January 11 from a suspected heart attack.