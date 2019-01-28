MACC nabs two senior lecturers for alleged abuse of power

A senior Universiti Teknologi Mara lecturer from the Segamat campus is detained by MACC officers January 27, 2019. — Pictures courtesy of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission

SEGAMAT, Jan 28 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) detained two senior lecturers for alleged abuse of power at the Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) campus here.

The two suspects, a man and a woman in their 40s, were arrested by a MACC team at 2pm yesterday.

The commission said the suspects were arrested to assist investigations into the misuse of their positions in giving out supply contracts for a project at the Segamat UiTM campus.

“The company that obtained the contract, involving a sum of RM25,000, was believed to belong to the younger sibling of one of the suspects,” the MACC said in statement issued today.

It said the suspects will be held pending investigations into the case.

“The case is being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009 which states that the abuse of power takes place when a person who is a member of a public or government body uses his position or the office in making a decision or taking action for the benefit of himself, his relative or associate.”

Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias confirmed the arrest and said that the Segamat Sessions Court had allowed a seven-day remand on the two suspects starting today.