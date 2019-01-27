Sarawak faces removal as host of para swimming meet

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah speaks to Malay Mail at Wisma Putra in Putrajaya November 1, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

LONDON, Jan 27 — Malaysia is in danger of losing its right to host the para swimming championships in Sarawak. This could be the price for barring Israeli athletes from entering the country.

Star Online quotes Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah as saying that Malaysia won't be playing host to any event with Israelis taking part.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) bas been approached to change the swim meet venue if Malaysia cannot be persuaded to lift the ban on Israeli athletes. Star reported IPC will make its decision today.

In August 2016, Russia was prevented from holding a Paralympic competition over allegations of state-sponsored doping.