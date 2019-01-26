Report: UiTM system allegedly hacked, 1.16 million students info leaked online

According to a report, the UiTM system was allegedly hacked and the personal data of over one million students and alumni were leaked online. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Over one million students and alumni of Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) from 2008 to 2018 had their personal data leaked online.

The Star reported that the records of 1,164,540 students have been affected, covering all UiTM campuses nationwide.

According to tech website Lowyat.net, it is understood that the data consisted of details including student names, MyKad numbers, student IDs, campus codes, residence and email addresses, mobile numbers, among others.

Anonymous sources told the paper that the breach took place between February and March last year.

However vice-chancellor Emeritus Prof Datuk Hasan Said issued a statement denying the university’s system had been hacked.

“Screenshots of the leaked data do not match UiTM’s internal formatting system. This shows information has been edited or manipulated by irresponsible parties,” he said.

Hasan added UiTM is carrying out an internal investigation among its staff, and that the university would consider taking legal action against any found responsible of wrongdoing.