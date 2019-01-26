68pc voted in Cameron Highlands at 4pm, raises Pakatan’s hope

People wait in line to cast their votes at SK Menson in Cameron Highlands January 26, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) appears to have a brighter shot at snatching Cameron Highlands from Barisan Nasional as the voter turnout crossed the 65 per cent mark this afternoon.

As at 4pm, voter turnout in the Pahang parliamentary seat stood at 68 per cent, the Election Commission announced in a tweet.

Statistik Keluar Mengundi Biasa Bagi Pilihan Raya Kecil *P.078 Cameron Highland* sehingga jam 4.00 Petang:



🌀 Peratus Keseluruhan : *68%*



Sumber: SPR — Suruhanjaya Pilihan Raya Malaysia (@sprgovmy) 26 January 2019

In GE14 last year, voter turnout for Cameron Highlands was 79.03 per cent.

In his analysis of the seat ahead of today’s poll, DAP assistant national director for political education Ong Kian Ming had said that for PH to have a winning shot, it needs to ensure voter turnout, especially among its core supporters, does not fall below 55 per cent.

So far, Cameron Highlands has scored the highest voter turnout out of the past four by-elections held since May 9 last year.

There is still some minutes until voting closes at 5.30pm today, but its turnout so far has exceeded the percentage for Sungai Kandis (49.8 per cent), Seri Setia (44 per cent) and Balakong (43 per cent) in Selangor as well as the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election which was won by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, which was at 58.3 per cent.