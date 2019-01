Participants wave flags during 2018 Malaysia Day Celebrations at Padang Merdeka in Kota Kinabalu September 16, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Roughly 10 per cent, or one in 10 youths, agree with violent extremism (VE) or see it as justifiable, said a study on Selangor and Sabah youths today.

The study by counter-terrorism think tank Iman Research also found that Sabahan youths were slightly more likely to endorse violence than their Selangor counterparts.

The findings confirmed a similar study by international think tank Pew Research in 2015 which put the prevalence at roughly 11 per cent.

