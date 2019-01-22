Group wants Ku Nan to be investigated for cronyism over Taman Rimba Kiara deal

Centre to Combat Corruption and Cronyism alleged today that Tengku Adnan has ties with the directors of the companies involved in the planned development of the Pavilion Taman Tun project. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Anti-graft group Centre to Combat Corruption and Cronyism (C4) today urged authorities to investigate former Federal Territories minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor over alleged dubious land deals related to the ongoing Taman Rimba Kiara (TRK) green park dispute.

Its executive director Cynthia Gabriel said this was because Tengku Adnan has ties with the directors of the companies involved in the planned development of the Pavilion Taman Tun project, some eight blocks of high-end service apartments.

“It appears Tengku Adnan could have abused his position by making decisions in ways that will provide personal benefit and favouritism for his associates and family members.

“The connection between him and the directors of the companies also raises queries as to serious conflict of interest in the dealings,” she said in a statement.

Gabriel said the main company behind the development, Memang Perkasa Sdn Bhd, is a major shareholder in six other companies, either directly or indirectly.

The companies are involved with Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan (YWP), a foundation purportedly aimed at providing services to improve the socio-economy of low-income groups through education.

“Questions arise as to why YWP should be involved in a joint venture mega project. Notably, Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan was also its former chairman, by virtue of him being minister.

“In 2014, YWP somehow procured the issuance of a title to itself for 12 acres out of TRK’s 25 acres. This was a purported transfer of state land to YWP,” Gabriel said.

She added that on April 7 of that year, the foundation entered into a joint venture development with Memang Perkasa Sdn Bhd to develop the 12 acres into Pavilion Taman Tun, with an expected gross development value (GDV) in excess of RM3 billion.

“We hope the Pakatan Harapan government responds to several inquiries, such as why part of the park was transferred to a foundation and why YWP was involved in a joint mega project when it is meant to assist low-income groups, among others,” she said.

Gabriel also questioned if the joint venture had undergone any open tender process and if an internal investigation has been conducted by the incumbent minister Khalid Abdul Samad, since the deal occurred during his predecessor’s tenure.

“C4 reasserts our call for greater scrutiny over the sale of government assets and property, and demand the right to know, and the right to greater information over the dealings of government procurement and sales of property,” she said.

TRK’s 25 acres consists of a Hindu temple, the Bukit Kiara longhouses, and some 20 acres of green parklands.

Since the project’s announcement, it has come under the scrutiny of nearby Taman Tun Dr Ismail residents, who questioned why it was being done in a green lung and why only one 29-storey block of 350 units would be constructed for the longhouse residents, many who have been awaiting it since the 1970s.