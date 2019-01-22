Differences in opinion not unusual in any organisation, says PKR communications director

PKR's Fahmi Fadzil said differences in opinion between leaders was not seen as an impediment as it does not prevent leaders holding position in the government from performing their duties. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — It is common to have endemic organisational conflict in any kind of organisation as PKR recovers from criticism over the party’s top appointment earlier this month, Fahmi Fadzil said.

The PKR communications director was responding to questions on whether or not party infighting has become common following deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali’s open statement criticising the appointments made by party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim earlier this month.

“For example people working in a restaurant may have differences in terms of how table placements are arranged but their menu offerings to the public remains the same.

“Everyone wants to make sure the food is good so that people would return again but in the meantime we may argue about whether we should be wearing white or black,” he told Malay Mail in an interview last week.

The economic affairs minister’s public complaint about recent appointments to the PKR leadership had led Anwar and secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail advising Azmin not to use the media to raise internal party issues.

Azmin, in his press statement, had asked Anwar to review key appointments in the party after Rafizi Ramli — who lost to Azmin the PKR deputy presidential race — was named the vice-president. Saifuddin was appointed secretary-general.

Fahmi who is also Lembah Pantai MP, said differences in opinion between leaders was not seen as an impediment as it does not prevent leaders holding position in the government from performing their duties.

“In fact, what you are seeing now might actually be the trend in going forward.

“In PKR we have always been full of dynamics but our reform agenda is very clear and there is nothing to stop us from executing the agenda,” he said.