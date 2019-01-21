Police advice not to involve children in marital problems

Police have advised couples facing marital problems not to involve their children. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA BARU, Jan 21 — Couples who face marital problems should not involve their children as this could have negative effects on them, said Kelantan Police Chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan.

He was commenting on two girls, aged 9 and 12, here who were reported missing yesterday.

“We will open an investigation paper under missing persons,” he told reporters after attending a gathering and dialogue session at the Kota Bharu District Police Headquarters here today.

“The incident occurred at about 4pm when their mother returned and found them missing from their home in Kampung Machang Limbat, Kubang Kerian,” he said.

He added that so far, police suspect the children have gone looking for their father in a neighbouring country.

Hassanudin said this was the second such incident to occur, with the first about two weeks ago, but the two children returned on the same day they were reported missing. — Bernama