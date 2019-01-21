MACC remands Terengganu assemblyman over false claims of RM500,000

If found guilty, the Terengganu state assemblyman can be jailed up to 20 years and fined no less than five times the value of the claims or RM10,000, whichever is higher. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 21 — A Terengganu state assemblyman with the title ‘Datuk’ has been remanded three days to help in the investigations in connection to alleged false claims of RM500,000 last year.

The remand order which begins today was issued by Kuala Terengganu Magistrate/Session Court senior assistant registrar Noradila Ab Latif.

The claims were allegedly submitted through the District and Land Office in a district in the state for expenses in 32 programmes to be held in the assemblyman’s constituency but were actually not conducted.

He is being investigated under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 for false claims in May last year.

If found guilty, he can be jailed up to 20 years and fined no less than five times the value of the claims or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

The detention of the 54-year-old state assemblyman comes after that of the chairman of a youth association on Jan 9, and a district officer on Jan 14. Both were detained in connection to alleged false claims.

The state assemblyman was called to the Terengganu MACC Office at about 5 pm yesterday to give his statement into the case. — Bernama