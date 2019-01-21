Cops to record statement from Toyota Vios driver involved in Penang Bridge crash (VIDEO)

A wrecked car is seen at KM4 of the Penang Bridge in the early hours of January 20, 2019. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 21 — Police will soon record a statement from the driver of a Toyota Vios involved in a crash at KM4 of the Penang Bridge which saw an SUV plunged into the sea early yesterday.

Seberang Perai Tengah District Police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the 21-year-old man was currently warded, but reportedly in stable condition, at the Seberang Jaya Hospital.

“Whether the man will be arrested or not will depend on the findings of our investigations. Let us complete the investigation first,” he told Bernama here today.

He said the police were also awaiting blood test report of the Toyota Vios driver to ascertain whether or not he was under the influence of alcohol or drug during the crash which occurred at 2.54am.

“Apart from the blood test report, we are also awaiting the man’s medical report to facilitate in the investigation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nik Ros Azhan said the police had yet to ascertain whether the two cars were racing when the accident occurred as alleged by many based on the dashcam footage from another motorist at the scene.

[Video] Detik-detik insiden sebuah kereta terhumban ke dalam laut selepas terlibat dalam kemalangan jalan raya dengan sebuah lagi kereta di KM4 Jambatan Pulau Pinang, awal pagi tadi



Ihsan Video Awam pic.twitter.com/KnsPDvV1WD — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) January 20, 2019

However, he said he believed that the two cars were driven at maximum speed and that both drivers had lost control of the wheels which caused the accident and one of them plunged off the Penang Bridge.

“I call on the public not to make any speculation on the accident and those with information or had witnessed the accident to come to the nearest police station to facilitate in the investigation,” he said.

Efforts were still ongoing to find the SUV and its 20-year-old driver, identified as Moey Yun Peng. — Bernama