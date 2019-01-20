Search and rescue op to resume tomorrow

The missing driver and his car, a Mazda CX-5 SUV, have yet to be found. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 20 — The search for the driver, whose car plunged into the sea off the Penang Bridge this morning, was called off at 7pm today due to darkness.

Marine Police Region 1 commander Assistant Commissioner Rosman Ismail said the search and rescue operation was conducted in a 25-metre square radius area but they failed to find the Mazda CX-5 sport utility vehicle (SUV).

The missing driver is believed to be Moey Yun Peng, 20, a college student from Taman Kempas, Butterworth.

“About 20 Marine Police personnel joined the operation today, including four divers as well as the fire and rescue team using five boats. The operation began at 7am but after 12 hours we still could not locate the car or the victim.

“The fast current in the area where the car plunged into made our operation more difficult. Our divers went as deep as 20 metres,” he told reporters after surveying the area with the media today.

He said the search and rescue operation would resume tomorrow with the help of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department team and Civil Defence Agency.

Meanwhile, Seberang Perai Tengah District police chief, ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said investigations showed that the 2.45am accident was believed to have occurred when a Toyota Vios car, driven by a 21-year-old man, skidded and crashed into the SUV, which then plunged into the sea at the KM4.0 of the bridge.

The 21-year-old suffered minor injuries and received treatment at the Seberang Jaya Hospital. Police are waiting for the report of his blood test to see if he was driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. — Bernama