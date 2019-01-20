Report: Company to spearhead third national car project to be selected Jan 28

In a survey conducted in November last year, Malaysians were divided in their support for the third national car project. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Putrajaya will be selecting the company to spearhead Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s vision for a third national car on January 28, alongside its vendors for manufacturing, Berita Harian (BH) reported today.

The selection will reportedly be made during the National Development Council, or Majlis Pembangunan Negara (MPN) meeting, to be chaired by Dr Mahathir.

Malaysian Industry-Government Group for High Technology (Might) CEO Datuk Mohd Yusoff Sulaiman told BH that 10 private investors have shown an interest in developing the project’s first hybrid car.

“Therefore, wait just a short while more, as after January 28, that is the day when the Council holds its meeting. The decision to finalise the private company that will spearhead the production of the third national car is expected to be announced by the chairman (Dr Mahathir),” he was quoted as saying.

Mohd Yusoff added that some of the companies which have expressed interest include Sime Darby Auto Engineering (SDAE), owing to the company’s expertise in managing German car brand, BMW.

“SilTerra Malaysia Sdn Bhd which is based in Kulim, has also expressed interest. This company has expertise in producing microchips; therefore, we try to maximise the capacity that is readily available,” he reportedly said.

Mohd Yusoff added that the third national car project could survive without government funding as the company that will be selected next week would form a consortium with other private investors to reduce business risks.

Dr Mahathir mooted the third national car project during a visit to Japan in June last year to drive the manufacturing sector and transfer of technology.

In October last year, Entrepreneur Development Minister Mohd Redzuan Yusof said that the New National Car Project (NNCP) will introduce its first model in under two years.

Mohd Redzuan said the first car may even arrive before 2020 due to the “disruption” model planned for the project.

He added the national car project will be privately funded, with the government and federal agencies providing its “ecosystem”.

He said the car will be semi-autonomous and inspired by suggestions from the youth.

“We aim to make it a project that everyone can be proud of. It is a product that is Malaysian made for the global market,” he was quoted as saying.

He acknowledged the public criticism over the project but said the country must be bold.

In a survey conducted in November last year, Malaysians were divided in their support for the third national car project.

The independent survey by YouGov, an international full-service market research agency, polled 1,012 Malaysians through its omnibuses that are sampled based on the representation of online penetration in a country.

It found that almost four in 10 Malaysians, or 38 per cent, supported the project, one in four (25 per cent) opposed it and the remaining 37 per cent were unsure.

YouGov Omnibus APAC head Jake Gammon, in a statement, described the national car project as “an ongoing endeavour that has its citizens divided”.

“While there might not be overwhelming support for a third national car project, our data suggests this could be due to the overall satisfaction and success of the two existing ones,” Gammon added.