For Malaysia, IAACA has bigger role to play in fight against corruption

VIENNA, Jan 21 — Malaysia believes it is time for the International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (IAACA) to play a bigger role in the worldwide fight against graft.

Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed, who is an Expert at the International Anti-Corruption Academy based here, said this would be among the two initiatives that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will be touching on during his keynote address at the IAACA’s 10th General Assembly on Tuesday.

“In his address, Tun will be proposing that IAACA should have the same stature in fighting corruption as does Interpol in fighting crime.

“As a matter of fact, the World Customs Organisation is another international body that IAACA should seek to emulate,’’ he said here today.

The IAACA was formed in 2006 to promote the effective implementation of the UN Convention Against Corruption to which Malaysia is a signatory.

Malaysia, which was among the earliest to join IAACA which now has 77 member countries, is also spearheading the formation of a “Champions of Corruption Fund”.

“Tun has also proposed that a ‘Champions of Corruption Fund’ be set up to help graft busters victimised while carrying out their duties, including being sacked or forced to leave their positions.

“Among the proposals will be for the affected graft busters to be given positions as lecturers in the Anti-Corruption Academy here in Vienna.

“I, myself, spent four months at the Anti-Corruption Academy after leaving the MACC,” said Abu Kassim, who is the vice-president of IAACA.

He added the Fund could also be used to give financial assistance to the families of graft busters killed as a result of their investigations.

“The scope of the Fund and how it will be used will be discussed at the executive committee level and general assembly of the IAACA here,” said Abu Kassim, who currently heads the National Centre for Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption.