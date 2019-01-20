Dr M: Thaipusam another racial solidarity event

Hindu devotees at the entrance of the Hilltop Murugan Temple during the Thaipusam celebrations in Penang January 31, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Thaipusam which will be celebrated by Hindu followers tomorrow, is another event which reflects racial solidarity in Malaysia.

In a message uploaded in his Facebook account, Dr Mahathir said although the festival was more significant for the Hindu community, the celebration was also shared together with the other races and followers of other religious beliefs.

“This is another event that reflects racial solidarity in Malaysia although followers of the other religions have no relationship with the Thaipusam celebration. They wish to be together with their Hindu friends who wish to celebrate the event today,” he said.

While wishing them a happy Thaipusam celebration, Dr Mahathir also hoped the event would be celebrated with great happiness by all Malaysians.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail in her message stated that the celebration gave an opportunity for Malaysians to demonstrate their appreciation for the rich culture which is enjoyed together as a nation.

“The mutual understanding and bond between the various religions and races must be preserved by all Malaysians.

“The solidarity and harmony is a symbol of actual pride for Malaysia Baharu (the New Malaysia),” she said while wishing Hindu followers a Happy Thaipusam.

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali meanwhile wanted the spirit to overcome evil and arrogance to be shared by everyone besides respecting the Hindu followers who celebrate Thaipusam as a religious day and a day for cleansing themselves spiritually.

Mohamed Azmin also hoped that the celebration could help to enhance determination to overcome various forms of evil and arrogance.

“The Tamil community celebrates Thaipusam during the full moon of the tenth month of the Tamil Panchangam. This year, it coincides with January 21, 2019. The climax of the celebration is to remember the Dewi Parvati event in presenting the spear Vel to Lord Murugan to defeat the evil Surapadma,” he said. — Bernama