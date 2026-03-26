IPOH, March 26 — The Ipoh City Council (MBI) has launched a design concept competition for the proposed rebuilding of the historic Pasar Pasir Puteh, a historic wet market in Ipoh that was almost completely destroyed in a fire two years ago.

The competition, titled ‘Pertandingan Idea Konsep Reka Bentuk Cadangan Membina Pasar Pasir Puteh’, invites architects to submit design concepts for the redevelopment of the market, which has served as a daily trading hub for local residents since 1957.

MBI is offering cash prizes to the top three winners, with the first prize carrying RM25,000 and a certificate, followed by RM10,000 and a certificate for second place, and RM5,000 and a certificate for third place.

According to the announcement, Pasar Pasir Puteh was nearly 90 per cent destroyed in a major fire on February 13, 2024, causing trading activities to come to a halt and affecting traders operating there.

MBI said a temporary market was completed in July last year to ensure business activities could continue.

“The latest redevelopment project aims to restore the market’s role with facilities that are safer, cleaner and more modern, while also supporting the traders’ economy and promoting more organised and sustainable urban development,” it said.

Registration for the competition opens on March 25, 2026, and will close on April 15, 2026.

Each participation requires a non-refundable fee of RM150.

The competition is open to all architects registered under Part III with the Board of Architects Malaysia (LAM), and participants must attach proof of active registration.

“Architectural firms must also be registered with the Ministry of Finance Malaysia under field code 330201 (Architect), the ePerolehan system and the MyGPIS, with copies of registration submitted together with the entry.

“Submissions may also be made in groups of up to five people, provided that the group leader fulfils the eligibility requirements. All members of the group will receive a digital certificate,” it said.

MBI added that members of the organising committee, Ipoh City Council personnel, jurors, their associates, employees, family members, or anyone involved in preparing or organising the competition are not eligible to participate.

The panel of assessors will be led by A’zman Mohd Harun, director of public works at MBI, who will serve as the chief juror.

Other jurors include Muhammad Syahril Sapiran, MBI’s director of development control; Abd Shukor Ismail from the Board of Architects Malaysia (LAM); Mohammad Zaid Saad, director of the consultancy division for development control at the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT); Badrul Hisham Mohamad Said of Badrul Hisham Architect; and Tan Bee Eu of Beu Tan Architect, who previously won the design concept competition for the upgrading of the Pasar Besar Ipoh.

The panel will also include a representative from Pertubuhan Arkitek Malaysia (PAM) and two members representing the public.

The competition is convened by Noor Afandi Md Noor of Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), while Rabiatul Alia Azmi from MBI serves as co-convener.

Registration forms can be downloaded from MBI’s website at www.mbi.gov.my. Only registered participants will receive the competition’s terms of reference.

Any enquiries related to the competition can be submitted via email to the secretariat at [email protected].

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