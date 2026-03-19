KUALA BERANG, March 19 — Even as modern Raya treats gain popularity, tapai pulut daun getah (fermented glutinous rice) remains a cherished favourite, treasured for its authentic taste.

Wrapped in fragrant rubber leaves, the traditional dish stands out among contemporary desserts, offering a nostalgic taste of festive heritage.

For 69-year-old tapai pulut daun getah maker Siti Hafsah Mamat, the dish is more than a soft, sweet delicacy; it embodies her family’s heritage and preserves the continuity of festive traditions across generations.

“Today, there are plenty of modern, attractive, and tasty kuih. But this tapai is special. Some sellers put it in small containers, but the taste just isn’t the same. Wrapped in rubber leaves, it has such a tempting aroma.

“This dish is truly unique, even though it’s made with just simple ingredients, glutinous rice and yeast,” she told Bernama when met at her home in Kampung Tok Lawit today.

Siti Hafsah, a tapai pulut maker for over 40 years, said the process is simple but requires precision, starting with glutinous rice that is cooked or steamed and left to cool to room temperature.

According to ‘pulut daun getah tapai’ maker Siti Hafsah Mamat, the dish’s soft texture and the balance between sweet and slightly sour flavours make ‘tapai pulut’ a favourite dessert during festive celebrations. — Bernama pic

She said the glutinous rice is then mixed with yeast and wrapped in rubber leaves before being left to ferment for at least two days, allowing it to develop its flavour.

According to the single mother, the dish’s soft texture and the balance between sweet and slightly sour flavours make tapai pulut a favourite dessert during festive celebrations.

“At first, I just made it for my family, but then friends and relatives started placing small orders. During festive seasons or weddings, this tapai pulut daun getah is always in demand.

“For this Aidilfitri, I prepared almost 10kg of tapai pulut with the help of my friends and my daughter,” she said, adding that the rubber leaves were sourced from her own garden.

Siti Hafsah said that the aroma of the rubber leaves during fermentation gives tapai pulut its signature character, producing a natural fragrance that is hard to replicate. — Bernama