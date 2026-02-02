KOTA KINABALU, Feb 2 — Thaipusam celebrations at the Sri Subramaniar Temple in Lok Kawi here yesterday reflected Sabah’s strong spirit of unity, drawing devotees and visitors from diverse religious and ethnic backgrounds.

Temple organisers estimated that more than 1,200 people attended this year’s celebration, a significant increase from about 800 last year.

Temple committee president Captain Shamala Devi Muniandy, 35, said the higher turnout was encouraging and reflected the committee’s efforts to improve facilities and organisation.

“We feel very happy and proud to see more people coming. It shows that the preparations and improvements we have made are meaningful,” she said, adding that the presence of visitors from other religions demonstrated Sabah’s multicultural character.

“That is the beauty of Sabah. We are used to celebrating together with people from different backgrounds, and it is a very positive thing.”

A big crowd thronging the Thaipusam celebration at Sri Subramaniar Temple in Lok Kawi.

Temple committee vice president Dr Barathi Devi Veeran, 39, said several renovations carried out over the past two years had helped the temple better accommodate the growing crowd.

“These include permanent covered areas to replace rented tents, which also helps reduce long term costs,” she said.

Further upgrades are being planned, including renovations to the main hall and the priest’s quarters, which are often affected by flooding.

“About 150 devotees carried out ‘paal kudam’ (carrying a pot of milk as an offering to Lord Murugan in fulfillment of a vow), compared to 80 previously. This is a very good increase,” she said.

She added that the temple would provide ‘annadhanam’ (free food) after the celebration as a way of sharing blessings and joy with devotees.

The celebration also drew non-Hindu visitors who said they were attracted by the cultural uniqueness and peaceful atmosphere at the temple.

Miko Yinyiing, 33, who attended with her cousins, said she has been coming to observe the Thaipusam celebration every year for the past five years, despite not having an Indian background.

“I like Indian culture and I feel calm when I come here. Even though I am a Christian, I enjoy celebrating Thaipusam together with my friends,” she said, adding that her interest developed naturally after visiting the temple on her own.

For Hindu devotees, Thaipusam is a deeply personal act of faith.

First-time kavadi bearer, Somaasundaram Chandran, 31, said he prepared for the ritual ritual through 48 days of fasting, daily prayers and a vegetarian diet.

“I took the kavadi (a ‘burden’ that is carried by a devotee as an act of devotion to the Hindu god, Lord Murugan) as a vow.

“What I asked from God was fulfilled, so this is my offering back to God,” he said.

Despite the heat and long walk, he said he felt no fear or pain.

“When it comes to faith, we put aside discomfort. The most important thing is to fulfil our intention,” he said.

Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister and Sabah Tourism Board (STB) chairman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, who represented the Chief Minister at the event, said the celebration showcased Sabah’s culture of unity and mutual respect.

“Even though we come from different religions, races and backgrounds, we are able to come together and celebrate as one,” he said.

“This is the uniqueness of Sabah that we want the world to know.”

He added that such harmony also contributed to Sabah’s appeal as a tourism destination, particularly as the temple is increasingly viewed as a cultural attraction along the Lok Kawi route.

Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Ewon Benedick said the state government remained committed to supporting religious diversity, noting the increase in allocations for non-Muslim religious bodies from RM70 million to RM90 million.

“This increase reflects the state government’s commitment to inclusivity and to ensuring that the needs of all religious communities are taken care of,” he said.

The Sri Subramaniar Temple, the oldest and only Murugan temple in Sabah, was established in the 1970s by Tamil military personnel and continues to serve as an important place of worship, cultural gathering, and a symbol of Sabah’s harmonious multicultural spirit. — The Borneo Post