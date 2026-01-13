KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — This Chinese New Year, Resorts World Genting welcomes the festive season with the launch of “CNY in the Sky”.

Celebrating reunion, renewal and shared joy, the 2026 festivities bring together time-honoured traditions, immersive storytelling and elevated festive experiences above the clouds.

At the heart of the celebration is the debut of the Chinese New Year 2026 brand film, which sets the tone for the season through a festive narrative inspired by the spirit of the occasion.

Rooted in cultural traditions and seasonal moments, the film introduces a refreshed approach to festive storytelling while staying true to the customs and experiences that define Chinese New Year.

The launch also marks a major milestone for Resorts World Genting as the Genting SkyWorlds Immersive Studio receives national recognition from the Malaysia Book of Records.

As the highest-altitude immersive attraction in the country, the studio reflects the resort’s ongoing focus on immersive entertainment, creative storytelling and distinctive guest experiences set high above the clouds.

The brand film further introduces Tian Ma as the official mascot for Chinese New Year 2026 and the newest member of Genting’s Highland Heroes (GHH) family.

As the Horse zodiac for 2026, Tian Ma embodies progress, renewal and the spirit of moving forward, values deeply connected to the essence of the festivities.

To extend the celebration beyond the screen, limited-edition Tian Ma plush toys will be made available exclusively for Genting Rewards members through redemption and purchase.

“Chinese New Year is about coming together, reflecting on the past year and looking ahead with hope together,” said Spencer Lee, Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Public Relations at RWG.

“With ‘CNY in the Sky’, we aim to celebrate these traditions in a way that feels meaningful and memorable while creating festive moments that bring families and loved ones together.”

Joining Spencer Lee on stage during the launch were key collaborators behind the brand film, including Sandeep Joseph, CEO and Co-Founder of Ampersand Advisory; Chew Boon Wai, film director; and Wesley Tan Seah Ging, Managing Director of Aqina Group of Companies.

The film was developed by the award-winning agency Ampersand Advisory, led by Sandeep Joseph, together with Janice Kiew, Head of Creative Services, and Claudia Low, Creative Director, in collaboration with Chew Boon Wai.

This team brought together storytelling, visual craftsmanship and cultural nuance to create a festive narrative that resonates across generations.

Guests at the launch were invited to experience the Chinese New Year-themed immersive video at the Immersive Studio, featuring stunning visuals, seasonal storytelling and festive showcases presented in a high-altitude setting.

The immersive experience will be available for Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park guests from 9 January to 3 March 2026.

The launch also offered a preview of the season’s culinary highlights, with attendees sampling a selection of festive treats.

Throughout the Chinese New Year period, guests can look forward to reunion dinners, festive gatherings and a variety of seasonal dining experiences designed to bring families and loved ones together.

The joyous Chinese New Year celebrations begin with the Sau Gong Dinner, an appreciation dinner for corporate and enterprise partners, followed by the Hoi Gong Dinner, symbolising an auspicious start to the year as employees return to work.

To elevate the festivities, the Genting International Convention Centre (GICC) has curated a selection of pork-free banquet packages available from now until 31 March.

Priced from RM2,880 per table of 10 persons, each package includes five Deluxe Rooms at First World Hotel, with a minimum booking of five tables required.

Adding to the festive cheer, a wide array of Chinese New Year promotions will be available from 16 February to 3 March.

The Old Friends Restaurant, Season, Genting Palace by Crockfords (Non-Halal), and FUHU invite families to indulge in exquisite festive feasts.

Meanwhile, the signature buffet restaurant, Coffee Terrace, promises a vibrant gastronomic journey featuring an abundant spread of Chinese New Year buffet delights, perfect for celebrating togetherness and prosperity.

Completing the festive experience, the must-have Yee Sang will also be available from 16 January to 3 March, adding an extra touch of luck and abundance to the celebrations.

Beyond festive feasts and reunion dinners, the festivities kick off with a Chinese New Year’s Eve countdown show and continue with a full calendar of entertainment and activities.

Guests can enjoy the CNY in the Sky Prosperity Shows, take part in the Auspicious Grab & Win games and explore the vibrant bazaar at Chin Swee Caves Temple.

From lion dance parades and cultural performances to traditional rituals and family gatherings, Resorts World Genting brings the season of prosperity to life for everyone.

The festive cheer continues at RWG’s Flower Market at SkyAvenue, where Flavours of Genting brings together a curated range of Chinese New Year treats, including pineapple tarts, durian tarts and other traditional delicacies, alongside confectionery and seasonal essentials.

Set within a lively and welcoming market environment, it remains a favourite stop for guests to browse, shop and enjoy the season’s atmosphere.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, popular content creators Hanxiiaoaii (韓曉噯; @hanxiiaoaii on Instagram) and BapaBros (@bapabros on TikTok) were present at the launch, sharing moments from the celebration with their audiences and extending the festive cheer beyond the resort.

“CNY in the Sky” marks the beginning of a resort-wide Chinese New Year celebration at Resorts World Genting, where cultural traditions, immersive entertainment, festive dining and vibrant retail experiences come together in a truly elevated festive journey.

Adding to the excitement, 2026 also marks Resorts World Awana’s 40th anniversary, with guests set to enjoy a year of special experiences, seasonal celebrations and unique offerings across the resort.

For more information about Resorts World Genting’s events and offerings, visit rwgenting.com or follow RWG’s official social media channels.