COPENHAGEN, Dec 12 — A rare bottle of champagne from the 1981 marriage of Prince Charles to Lady Diana Spencer failed to find a buyer when it was auctioned in Denmark yesterday.

The magnum of 1961 Dom Perignon Vintage went on sale at the Bruun Rasmussen auction house and it was estimated that it would fetch between 500,000 and 600,000 Danish kroner (RM319,878 to RM381,393).

But the special edition bottle — one of 12 for the wedding at St Paul’s Cathedral in London — was listed as “not sold” on the auctioneers’ website.

The bottle belonged to an anonymous private collector.

Prince Charles is now King Charles III and Britain’s head of state. He and Diana separated in 1992 and formally divorced in 1996, a year before she was killed in a Paris car crash.

Champagne from their wedding has not always proved a hit with collectors — a magnum failed to find a buyer at a British auction in 2004. However, four years later, another fetched around US$12,000 (RM49,212). — AFP