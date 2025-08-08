KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Sunnyda Yok Nun, a 38-year-old woman from Malaysia’s Semai tribe, remembers seeing gibbons for the first time while she was training to protect the animals as part of the country’s first all-female, all-Indigenous wildlife ranger unit.

Drawn to gibbons since she was a child, Sunnyda, also known as Cidot, said of their melodic calls: “Their voices are so powerful, as they overpowered the sound of the river.”

Malaysia is home to five species of gibbons, all of which are listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, primarily due to habitat loss, hunting, and the illegal pet trade.

The ranger unit is an initiative led by the Gibbon Conservation Society in Pahang state on the Malaysian peninsula. Many of the seven women in training never imagined themselves working in conservation.

Sunnyda A/P Yok Nun, a member of an all-female Indigenous wildlife ranger team, also known as Cidot, shares a light moment with fellow rangers and volunteers during the Gibbon Conservation Society’s morning briefing at the Gibbon Rehabilitation Centre in Raub, Malaysia July 22, 2025. — Reuters pic

The Semai, who live in Pahang, are an ethnic Indigenous group that is among some of the poorest and most vulnerable communities in Malaysia. They often have limited access to resources including healthcare, education and jobs, with traditional views often confining women to domestic roles.

“People have mocked us. My own family said hurtful things, but I chose to ignore them,” Cidot said.

The Gibbon Conservation Society currently cares for 29 gibbons — 18 at its Pahang rehabilitation centre, and 11 in Sabah state on Borneo island.

Founder Mariani Ramli said the women were now working independently to care for the gibbons, showing their deep connection to the animals.

“One day, I hope this entire project can be handed over to them,” she said. “It’s just a matter of giving them encouragement and also opportunity for the ladies to show their strength.” — Reuters