KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Stepping into a vintage thrift shop is like discovering a hidden gem — a place where every rack serves as a portal to the past, filled with treasures waiting for a second life.

These shops are more than just places to shop; they are living archives, brimming with clothing, accessories, and items that each have a tale to tell.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Fendy Azlan, the owner of Chaos Rare Clothing, said that vintage shopping is an art form. His hands-on approach involves combing through thrift shops and meticulously picking out items that catch his eye and speak to him.

“Most of the time, I source items through thrifting, but I also rely on a few contacts across the country to help me find special pieces.

“I trust my instincts when it comes to picking items. Whether it is a bold graphic design or a high-end designer piece, I go with what feels right,” he told Malay Mail.

Fendy explained that, unlike regular retail items with fixed prices, vintage pieces are rarely bound by market value. Instead, their price often reflects what the seller is willing to part with, driven by personal connections to the item.

Fendy Azlan, the owner of Chaos Rare Clothing, says vintage shopping is an art form. — Picture courtesy of Chaos Rare Clothing

He added that it could be a piece with nostalgic and sentimental value, like a favourite childhood memory, or something tied to a beloved band or film — making it far more valuable to the seller than its material worth.

“When it comes to pricing, the decision is usually based on personal interest. If there is a rare piece that does not quite speak to the seller’s own taste, it is not uncommon for them to offer it at a more affordable price, making it accessible to those who would truly appreciate it.

“It is all about finding the right balance and passing it on to the right person,” he added.

He also mentioned that the price of vintage items often hinges on a combination of brand and condition, but rarity plays a crucial role as well.

However, he noted that rarity is a highly subjective concept — what one person may consider a rare find, another may not even bat an eyelash at.

Fendy shared that for high-priced vintage items, sellers often offer the option of negotiation, giving buyers a chance to think it over or strike a deal that feels right.

Chaos Rare Clothing is filled with a variety of items, including clothing, toys, hats, and watches. — Picture courtesy of Chaos Rare Clothing

“I typically offer room for negotiation, giving buyers the opportunity to take their time, consider the value, and make a decision that feels right for them. It is about creating a space where both the buyer and the item feel valued.

“When it comes to pricing vintage pieces, I always take the time to explain their true worth. Whether it is the rarity, the craftsmanship, or the rich history behind each item, I aim to educate buyers so they can appreciate not just the price, but the story woven into every piece,” he said.

At another local store, Hello Looop said they often consider the original retail price, compare online resale prices, and weigh these factors against the current condition, quality, and style of the piece when selling vintage items in their store.

“For example, a 100 per cent silk gown from Karen Millen would be priced higher than a H&M graphic t-shirt, which is fair when you compare the value of the two items.

“Ultimately, our pricing is a balance between ensuring a fair payout for our consignors, and an affordable deal for our buyers,” one of the co-founders Bay Doucet told Malay Mail.

Hello Loop is a consignment-based secondhand clothing store. — Picture courtesy of Hello Looop

Asked about their sources, Bay, 27, said Looop does not source, import or buy items to resell as it is a consignment-based secondhand clothing store which is a type of shop where individuals can bring in their pre-loved clothes to be sold on their behalf.

Bay explained that those interested in selling through Looop can book an appointment via their website and bring in up to 15 pieces for the team to review.

“Pieces that pass our curation are onboarded and priced by our team, before going out to the floor for 8-weeks where they will hopefully be bought by someone.

“The consignment process sets Looop apart from other thrift stores in the market that source pieces via bales, wholesale factory suppliers or thrift-flipping.

“We appreciate that our system gives us a glimpse into the wardrobes of fellow Malaysians, allowing us to rehome unique pieces such as custom-made cultural wear, pieces from local brands, and family heirlooms passed down over decades,” she said.

Bay further explained that, to ensure the authenticity of the items, they not only conduct thorough research on special pieces but also maintain an open and transparent dialogue with their consignors to inquire about the origin or history of certain items they wish to sell.

She added that if they are unsure about the authenticity of certain brands, Looop will not accept the item for consignment, or will price it lower with a note explaining its uncertain authenticity.

To strike a balance between affordability and the perceived value of their items, Bay mentioned that their store offers more than just vintage pieces. Customers also can shop for their favourite everyday brands secondhand, all at prices far more affordable than purchasing new.

Higher-end pieces here typically coming from luxury brands such as Self Portrait, Loewe, and Khoon Hooi. — Picture courtesy of Hello Looop

“Shoppers can find pieces from popular brands like Zara, Uniqlo, Mango, and others, as well as second-hand items from local brands, all at a fraction of their original price.

“Vintage items in-store are priced based on their style, quality, and condition. The team at Looop also conduct research on standout pieces, comparing them to other resale prices online to ensure a fair deal for both the consignor and the customer,” she added.

She went on to explain that their items are priced anywhere from as low as RM10 to as high as RM2,000, with the higher-end pieces typically coming from luxury brands such as Self Portrait, Loewe, and Khoon Hooi.

At Orked Vintage Thrift Store, the hunt for rare, timeless treasures is more than just a passion; they believe it’s about discovering a story with each carefully chosen piece.

According to the owner, who only wants to be known as Ida, they pride themselves on offering a diverse collection of items, sourced primarily from overseas, including Japan, the United States, South Korea, and several European countries.

“Each item that makes it into our store is carefully selected for its vintage charm and retro appeal. We prioritise pieces in good used condition, but for rare finds, we will accept items in well-worn condition, as long as their history adds to their value.

“We conduct thorough inspections to ensure every piece is in its best form. All clothing is washed and ironed, while vintage bags and shoes are polished and given minor repairs where necessary to restore them to their former glory,” she said.

When asked why certain vintage items are priced significantly higher than others, she explained that these items often stand apart due to their unparalleled quality in craftsmanship, material, and design — qualities that cannot be replicated today.

The 39-year-old added that leather handbags, shoes, coats, and jackets, for example, were often painstakingly handmade, with skilled artisans pouring their expertise into each stitch.

Vintage pieces here are selected for their quality in craftsmanship, material, and design. — Picture courtesy of Orked Vintage Thrift Store

“The artistry behind these items is evident, and it is what makes them so special. What’s more, these vintage treasures, especially branded pieces, are increasingly hard to come by. As time passes, they become rarer, more valuable.

“These items were designed with timeless appeal, boasting bold, iconic images that have endured through the years. There’s a reason people say ‘Old is Gold’,” she added.

When it comes to pricing, Ida said they leave no stone unturned as they will start by researching international platforms to gather insights on the history, trends, and current market value of each vintage piece.

She said that they will also track the purchasing history of trending items to ensure that they stay updated on what is gaining attention worldwide.

“But our journey doesn’t stop at the computer screen. We have travelled far and wide, from the thriving thrift stores of the United Kingdom and the European Union to the hidden gems of Asia and Scandinavia.

“We scour local markets, seeking out rare finds and designer pieces that are not easily found. This global experience informs the pricing in our store which allows us to offer these treasures at a slightly more accessible price compared to their international counterparts,” Ida added.