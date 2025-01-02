LOS ANGELES, Jan 2 — Meghan Markle has made her grand return to Instagram, and fans of the British royal family are all ears.

Yesterday, the Duchess of Sussex kicked off the new year with a brand new account, @meghan, marking her first step back onto the platform after a lengthy hiatus.

Meghan’s first post features a playful, unfiltered video of her running on a beach in all white, where she writes “2025” in the sand before running out of frame.

The heartwarming clip was filmed by her husband, Prince Harry, at a public beach near their Montecito home.

The account also updated its profile picture with a black-and-white shot of Meghan, smiling in another white outfit, giving fans a glimpse of her signature effortless style.

It’s been over two years since Meghan first hinted at her return to Instagram in an August 2022 interview with The Cut.

At the time, she teased, “Do you want to know a secret? I’m getting back... on Instagram.”

Before her marriage to Prince Harry, Meghan was no stranger to social media, with three million followers on her personal Instagram and her lifestyle blog, The Tig.

But when she became engaged to Harry, she shut down her accounts to adjust to royal life, which she later described as “a huge adjustment” in an interview.

While Harry and Meghan’s Instagram journey began with the @SussexRoyal account in 2019, the couple’s departure from senior royal duties in 2020 led to the account’s last post.