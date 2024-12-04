BANGKOK, Dec 4 — Thailand’s famous dish, Tom Yum Kung, has been inscribed on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation’s (Unesco) Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The announcement was made on Tuesday during the 19th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, held in Asunción, Paraguay.

Tom Yum Kung is a spicy and sour soup featuring local herbs such as galangal, lemongrass, and kaffir lime leaves, and it is usually paired with shrimp and mushrooms.

Thailand’s Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, hailed the recognition as a significant achievement in promoting awareness of intangible cultural heritage and its role as a driver and guarantor of sustainable development.

She noted that Tom Yum Kung is a healthy dish originating from the culinary wisdom and practices of riverside communities in central Thailand, which have been passed down through generations.

“Tom Yum Kung has now become fine example and testimony of the cultural heritage forming part of Thai soft power,” she said in a video message posted on the Royal Thai Government’s website on Wednesday.

The dish’s recognition joins Thailand’s other cultural treasures on the list, including the Khon masked dance, Thai massage, southern Thai dance-drama Nora, and the vibrant Songkran festival.

Paetongtarn also highlighted that the knowledge and practices involved in preparing Tom Yum Kung contribute not only to food security, good health, and well-being but also to promoting inclusive economic development, environmental sustainability, and social cohesion.

“Thailand is fully committed to raising awareness of the importance of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) at the local, national, and international levels,” she said.

The prime minister also emphasised Thailand’s readiness to collaborate with other nations to safeguard ICH as a resource for inclusive and sustainable development, focusing on three key areas: the economy, society, and the environment.

She also expressed her gratitude to Unesco’s evaluation body, committee, and secretariat for their dedication and efforts in granting this prestigious recognition to Tom Yum Kung. — Bernama