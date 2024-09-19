LONDON, Sept 19 — Marley is a seven-year old cat that has been named Cats Protection's National Cat of the Year 2024.

Recognition of the black and white feline however, is for a special reason,

Marley, who lives at a safe house for women, was recognised nationally for his “incredible gift of empathy”, beating out thousands of entries.

Caritas Bakhita House in central London, which adopted Marley four years ago, offers a safe place for those who have been enslaved, exploited and trafficked.

“I'm so proud Marley has won National Cat of the Year — he's a wonderful example of the power of love,” said Caritas Bakhita House head Karen Anstiss.

"Often Marley placing a paw on our guests' legs is the first kindness they've experienced in years.

"He has this incredible gift of empathy and has assisted many, many women along the road to recovery.”

Marley was adopted by the safe house in Westminster — currently home to 11 women from 11 countries — after was living in a rescue shelter after being bullied by another cat at his previous home.

“Before he went into rescue, I think he had a hard time. So, he recognises our guests' trauma because he has suffered too,

“Initially he sits really close, to see how the women respond. Then he gently puts a paw on their leg letting them know they're not alone.

“We had one guest who was so traumatised she didn't speak to us — only to Marley — and because she trusted him, over time we were able to reach her.”

Marley however has many other duties at the house as “staff supervisor, a security guard patrolling the grounds, and chief gardener”.

Anstiss said “nobody is allowed to touch his patch of daisies”.

He is popular for art therapy, often joins the staff and guests at dinner, and one guest even composed a song for him.

“Marley really is the fluffy heart of our home.”

To be among the final four cats in the National Cat Awards, Marley first won the Incredible Cats category, which celebrates cats whose bond with their humans inspires extraordinary acts of love, in a public vote.

He was then selected as overall National Cat of the Year by a panel of celebrity judges, winning a trophy and prize package which included a £200 (RM1,122) pet store voucher.

Other category winners this year included Cilla who was the winner of the Connected category, as a school cat at Outwoods Primary School in Warwickshire, is known to calm pupils before their SATs and sparked donations of £5,000 (RM28,060) worth of books from social media followers around the world to restock the school library.