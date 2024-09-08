HARRISBURG, Sept 8 — Cats are reputed to be less playful than dogs. But a study published in the journal PLOS One suggests that they are far more playful than commonly thought. In fact, its authors claim that many domestic cats enjoy fetching objects thrown for them by their owners.

Researchers at Purdue University and the University of Pennsylvania came to this conclusion after analysing responses to several surveys conducted between 2015 and 2023 among 8,224 cat owners and 73,724 dog owners. They found that 41 per cent of cat owners surveyed said that their pet “sometimes, frequently or always” brings back objects or toys that they throw. A surprisingly high figure, according to the scientists.

Certain types of cat are more likely than others to display this playful behaviour. Unsurprisingly, indoor felines are more likely to play this game with their owners than their wilder counterparts. Cat breeds with playful temperaments, such as Burmese, Siamese and Tonkinese, seem to particularly enjoy this form of entertainment. Scientists believe that this behavioural characteristic may be due to genetic factors, as all three cat breeds originate from the Far East.

Contrary to what you might think, cats don’t bring back objects thrown for them by their masters to express their hunting instinct. They do it for fun. The domestication of the cat, which began around 9,000 years ago in Asia Minor, is thought to have favoured the retention of this behaviour. In other words, cats have modified their habits through contact with humans. They’ve adapted to our needs and become real companions—affectionate, sociable and playful.

Despite this, dogs show a greater predisposition to play with their owners. 78 per cent of dog owners say that their four-legged friend brings back objects they throw. This could perhaps be because dogs are more accustomed to this activity than cats. “Although cats and dogs are very different in many aspects of their behaviour and in how they ended up being companion animals, we find it fascinating that so many of them share this very interesting behaviour—fetching,” the study authors say in a news release.

This study joins a growing body of scientific and behavioural research on cats. While there is still much to learn about these animals, it suggests that cats are not necessarily aloof creatures—much to the delight of their owners. — ETX Studio